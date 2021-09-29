My answer? Voting for Obamacare was nothing like voting to support the Biden agenda. Although Presidents Barack Obama and Biden each proposed bold, historic legislation, casting a vote for the current Biden agenda is not particularly bold at all. It’s common-sense political survival.
Poll after poll after poll shows that Americans across the political spectrum support Biden’s legislative agenda, including the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Polling also shows that moderate voters are less likely to support a smaller bill, because it would do less for the middle class. The bill is popular with independents precisely because it addresses many challenges facing families, including elder and child care, college costs, and affordable health insurance.
Yet a handful of risk-averse Democrats in Congress are stalling the Biden agenda even though the reforms they may kill are supported by their voters. This includes opposition to reducing prescription drug costs and asking major corporations to pay their fair share, often by members who have taken extensive donations from industry lobbyists. They’re not just blocking critical legislation such as the expanded child tax credit, which will help attract the very suburban voters Democrats need in the 2022 midterms, but they’re fighting against common sense and their own political futures.
These holdouts seem scared, despite Republicans failing to land a clear argument against the bill. With Obamacare, the intensity was with the opposition. The tea party revolt was underway, packing town halls, cramming up the phone lines and even making death threats, with Big Pharma spending far more against the ACA than we see now.
Today, the conservative base has shown little interest in opposing the reconciliation bill, tilting instead at the windmills of critical race theory and election conspiracies. Only recently did the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — hardly the activist base of today’s GOP — launch a serious but not wall-to-wall opposition.
Worse yet, watering down the reconciliation package could cost vulnerable Democrats the base turnout they need to win. This would be a self-inflicted wound all too similar to 2010, when late changes to weaken Obamacare deflated the upsurge of support needed after the bill was passed and through the midterm elections. The middle and working classes want to see the agenda of the president they elected become law, and will remember if it fails.
If holdouts stop wasting time, though, the benefits to American families — and Democrats’ midterm prospects — will be immediate. The toughest part of selling the ACA in 2010 was that the vast majority of provisions were hypothetical, future benefits. But 2022 can be an election for Democrats to run on child tax credits that parents can see in their bank accounts, and expanded elderly care options for those struggling with an aging parent. Voters will see green jobs in their communities, new roads and bridges, and lead-free pipes in their children’s schools.
The differences between the ACA and the Biden agenda also come with one painful similarity: Midterms are a referendum on a president’s agenda. Voters have only one way to express their feelings — a yes-or-no vote on their member of Congress. If a vulnerable Democrat “gains” a few points by opposing the president, but that opposition helps drive down Biden’s favorability by twice as much, it is a net political loss at the polls.
In late 2010, after losing my seat in Congress, I was in a McDonald’s when a father and his young son asked whether he could shake my hand. He said he wanted his son to meet “an honest politician, who set a model of public service.” Right before snapping the photo of us, he said, “I suppose I should tell you that I didn’t vote for you.” When I asked why, he said, “A vote for you is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, and that was never going to happen.”
After initially being frustrated, I realized he was right. Like many of my constituents, he had a positive view of me but knew that his life would be impacted more by which party controlled the House than who represented my district. Voters also now know that smaller bills usually cut out the middle class. Incremental policies used to signal compromise, and compromise used to mean that our government was working. But that way of doing politics is long gone, and as our middle class continues to shrink, these voters are not looking for compromise. They’re looking for reforms big enough to improve their lives.
This should have been our biggest takeaway from the 2010 midterms — the need to deliver for the people. If saving the planet and rebuilding the American Dream are not enough incentives, voting for Biden’s full agenda is not a political sacrifice but a matter of political survival.