After initially being frustrated, I realized he was right. Like many of my constituents, he had a positive view of me but knew that his life would be impacted more by which party controlled the House than who represented my district. Voters also now know that smaller bills usually cut out the middle class. Incremental policies used to signal compromise, and compromise used to mean that our government was working. But that way of doing politics is long gone, and as our middle class continues to shrink, these voters are not looking for compromise. They’re looking for reforms big enough to improve their lives.