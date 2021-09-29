A big question in our politics is whether Democrats will turn out to vote this year and during the 2022 midterms, now that Donald Trump has been ousted from the White House. What we’re seeing in Virginia suggests GOP radicalization against democracy and against public health measures may not be sufficiently motivating them.
A new Roanoke College poll, for instance, finds that Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe is leading Youngkin by 48 percent to 41 percent. I can tell you that Democrats following this campaign do not believe McAuliffe leads by seven points. They think it’s much closer.
Importantly, the poll also finds that 43 percent of Republican respondents are extremely enthusiastic about voting, whereas only 35 percent of Democratic respondents say this.
That may not sound that bad for Democrats, but other polls are finding a real enthusiasm gap. This week’s Monmouth poll, which found a closer contest, shows Youngkin leading by 57 percent to 40 percent among voters who are more enthusiastic about this race than about previous ones.
Meanwhile, a recent Post/Schar School poll found a tighter contest among likely voters than among registered ones, and found that a far lower percentage of voters intend to vote early (which tends to favor Democrats) than did in 2020. Those factors led one expert overseeing the poll to conclude Democrats suffer an “intensity deficit.”
It’s true that such metrics are not always reliable predictors of turnout. But a Democratic strategist tells me Democrats are worried, in part because internal Democratic polling has shown signs of this enthusiasm gap.
All of this comes even as Youngkin has veered pretty hard into Trumpism in ways that could have concrete consequences. Youngkin opposes Virginia’s mask requirements in schools and has edged toward the most Trumpy GOP governors in suggesting support for state action to block local officials from implementing such requirements.
And it gets worse: At a debate this week, Youngkin struggled mightily to explain why he supports requirements for other types of vaccines but not for covid. This is a crucial point: Youngkin cannot admit that such stances are designed to pander to the obsessions of the Trump movement, as opposed to being shaped around a genuine public health rationale.
Which makes it obvious that electing Youngkin risks setting back Virginia’s efforts to battle covid. McAuliffe, by contrast, has vowed to combat covid aggressively.
Meanwhile, Youngkin has been pandering in all sorts of ways to voters who remain in thrall to Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. With Republicans increasingly campaigning on an open vow to contest future election losses, it’s important for voters to deliver a resounding message that this will not be rewarded. If not, it will encourage more such candidates, which could further undermine confidence in democracy or lead to more electoral crises.
You might argue that if these things aren’t motivating Democratic voters, then perhaps Democrats should be campaigning more aggressively on other matters. But here’s the thing: These polls do not show an advantage for Youngkin on other issues important to voters, such as schools or the economy. So it’s not clear that issue emphasis is the problem here.
What’s more, it’s likely that for their part, Republican voters are being energized by Youngkin’s embrace of Trumpism on covid and democracy. So one hopes Democratic voters will get energized by the need to demonstrate forcefully that such depraved nonsense will be repudiated, particularly since these hangovers from Trumpism pose a continuing danger.