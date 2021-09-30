Wrong, all of it. Just one day after the official assault on the prison, Monroe County medical examiner John Edland announced autopsy findings. “There was no evidence of slashed throats,” said Edland. All of those killed on the day of the retaking had succumbed to gunshots. Since the inmates had no firearms, that meant the authorities were responsible for each one. “Nothing in any of the media reports can dissuade me from what I heard and saw and remembered,” Clarence Jones, a newspaper publisher who served as a negotiator at the request of the inmates, told the Erik Wemple Blog. “These guards were just waiting for the authorization to go in and kill as many inmates as possible.”