No doubt Secretary of State Antony Blinken advocated full withdrawal. He has been pushing for withdrawal for more than a decade, since he was deputy national security adviser in the Obama-Biden administration. But Blinken is not a general. Biden was asked about the advice he got from his “military advisers” — and they were united in telling the president that he should leave a residual force, and that if he failed to do so, the Taliban would probably take over the country. They were right.