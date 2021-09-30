So even though more than 7 in 10 Americans, including a majority of Republicans, voice support for giving dreamers permanent legal status, it is a bridge too far on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, real lives are being damaged by that inaction, and make no mistake: Those lives are fully American in every sense but the narrowest legal one. As many as 2 million or more young migrants are DACA-eligible. Yet scarcely 600,000 are currently enrolled in the program, which, owing to a federal judge’s decision in July, is now closed to new applicants. (The Trump administration also closed it for about three years.)