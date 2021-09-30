You can see this in the media, too. “Biden’s credibility has been shredded in Afghanistan,” reads one opinion headline. “Afghanistan hasn’t damaged U.S. credibility,” says another. Just about every foreign policy pundit has weighed in on the credibility controversy.
Maybe it’s time we stopped worrying so much about credibility.
It’s not that you can’t consider the question thoughtfully. But when politicians and policy-makers obsess over credibility — like ideas about “showing weakness,” admitting mistakes, or allowing dominoes to fall — it threatens to distract us from what matters, push us toward bad decisions, and keep us from understanding the things we should.
In Tuesday’s Senate committee hearing, Joint Chiefs of Staff chair Mark Milley testified that a year ago, he worried that a precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan might damage “U.S. worldwide credibility.” He and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later had this exchange with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.):
WICKER: Our credibility has been gravely damaged, has it not, General Milley?MILLEY: I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go, and I think that damage is one word that could be used, yes.WICKER: Yes. And Secretary Austin, no question that this sends a disastrous message to China and Russia. What message does it send to our NATO allies and our other allies around the world about not only our credibility, but our national resolve?AUSTIN: Thanks, Senator. What the world witnessed is United States military evacuating 124,000 people out of a contested environment in 17 days.WICKER: Well, you testified that that was a great accomplishment, our withdrawal and our evacuation. What about our credibility?AUSTIN: As I engage my counterparts, I think our credibility remains solid.
You’d think the Pentagon was a large building that houses the Department of Sending Messages and Showing Resolve to Maintain Credibility.
Whenever we start talking about credibility, it’s a good signal that things are about to get very vague and abstract. Precisely what “disastrous message to China and Russia” was supposedly sent by the Afghanistan withdrawal? That if we launch a misconceived nation-building project halfway around the world, 20 years is the absolute limit on how long we’ll keep it up?
And what do we think China and Russia will do with that information that will harm the United States? Is China going to say, “Aha, now is our chance to invade Taiwan — Americans won’t keep their word to defend their ally for more than two decades!”
When you articulate it, it sounds stupid. Which is why people claiming that our credibility is in tatters seldom articulate it.
Let’s be honest: Republicans shaking their fists at Milley and Austin for allegedly compromising American credibility don’t really care about it. It’s a convenient way to attack the administration if you don’t actually want to make the argument that the decision to leave Afghanistan was the wrong one — particularly if you supported that very decision when Donald Trump was the one making it. If you don’t want to say “We should have just stayed there forever,” you can thunder “You’ve destroyed America’s credibility!”
Of course we should want everyone to believe that America can be trusted to keep its word — which is why, for instance, it was damaging when Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal. That could make another adversary less likely to enter into an agreement with the U.S., if they worry that the next president would simply walk away from it.
But if you worry too much about credibility, you risk making decisions solely based on maintaining credibility rather than on what is actually in our interests. And you get pushed toward more aggressive and belligerent decisions. We too often assume the foundation of “credibility” is making threats and following through with violent action. Nothing says “credibility" like showing you’re willing to kill a few thousand civilians, right?
Even worse, the obsession with credibility encourages what may be our most dangerous foreign policy tendency: our seemingly limitless ability to dismiss or ignore other people’s and countries’ own incentives, motives, and interests.
Whether it’s something any world hegemon would fall prey to or it’s a uniquely American pathology, it has proven disastrous again and again. We tell ourselves lies about how much we’re adored around the world. We convince ourselves that everyone will appreciate our noble motives even when we’re dropping bombs on their homes. We dismiss the idea that other countries have their own internal politics that determine their decisions. We think learning about what people in the places we meddle in actually want and fear is a waste of our time.
When we obsess over our credibility, we’re convincing ourselves that other countries’ decisions are based more than anything on what they think about us. That flatters our belief that the world revolves around the United States but discourages us from understanding anyone else.
The result, again and again, is disaster, in places like Cuba or Vietnam or Afghanistan or Iraq, where we’ve continued failed policies or been pulled deeper into quagmires in order to avoid losing that magical credibility that supposedly will do such wonders if only it can be maintained.
The mistakes we made in Afghanistan stretch from the war’s beginning to its end. But it wouldn’t have gone any better had we spent more time worrying about our credibility. So perhaps the lesson is that if we do the right thing, the credibility will take care of itself.