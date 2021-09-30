WICKER: Our credibility has been gravely damaged, has it not, General Milley?

MILLEY: I think that our credibility with allies and partners around the world and with adversaries is being intensely reviewed by them to see which way this is going to go, and I think that damage is one word that could be used, yes.

WICKER: Yes. And Secretary Austin, no question that this sends a disastrous message to China and Russia. What message does it send to our NATO allies and our other allies around the world about not only our credibility, but our national resolve?

AUSTIN: Thanks, Senator. What the world witnessed is United States military evacuating 124,000 people out of a contested environment in 17 days.

WICKER: Well, you testified that that was a great accomplishment, our withdrawal and our evacuation. What about our credibility?

AUSTIN: As I engage my counterparts, I think our credibility remains solid.