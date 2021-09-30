One possible figure comes to mind, though she has already been upfront about her current lack of interest. Christiane Taubira has been questioned for years about her possible candidacy in the 2022 French presidential election, and her answer sounds quite clear this month. She said “no” to “avoid dispersion,” explaining, “the stakes are colossal, the left cannot afford to lose this election, and I do not want to align myself as a seventh or eighth candidate of the left.”
Taubira is an icon to many. And despite what her supporters desire, she doesn’t owe a candidacy to anyone, given how much she has already accomplished and contributed to the transformation of French society.
Known for her incomparable oratory talent, Taubira was the first person of color to run in the presidential election, in 2002. Before that, as the member of Parliament representing French Guyana, she introduced the 2001 law for the remembrance of slavery, making France the first European country to make the transatlantic slave trade a crime against humanity.
A decade later, in 2012, she became the first Black woman to serve as a minister of justice, under Hollande. Her flamboyantly lyrical style once again made history when she championed same-sex marriage in 2013, when the president held back and sometimes sounded ambiguous.
As a minister, she was targeted by an incredible surge of racist hate coming from the population and her political opponents. She ultimately left the government in 2016 because of strong disagreement with a controversial plan that was under consideration to strip the citizenship of dual citizens who were convicted of terrorism.
From that moment, she officially left the political landscape, appearing in the media from time to time or occasionally supporting some candidates. Her supporters hoped she would run for president in 2022, with calls from citizens, petitions and a popular Facebook group that was started last year.
A collective of citizens has launched a “popular primary” between five women and five men to potentially galvanize momentum behind a single candidate on the left, to “make ecology and social justice win in 2022.” For now, Taubira is in the leading position.
At some point, Taubira herself sounded ready to consider the challenge, saying in 2019, “if it is left to me to steer the ship, to take the lead … yes, I will be there.”
Now she is apparently concerned about the fact that she could scatter the vote on the left. She is probably still affected by the criticism she faced in 2002 for supposedly being the reason that Lionel Jospin, then socialist candidate for president, did not reach the second round, leading to the qualification of the far-right candidate for the first time. That was an unfair accusation given the fact that there were other candidates from the left. It was probably easier to question the presence of a Black woman in a context when it is still uncommon to see women of color than to reflect on the deeper reasons for what happened.
Of course, the absence of leadership on the left is concerning, but its rebuilding cannot rely on the shoulders of a single woman who has already done so much, successfully pushing for the enactment of two historic laws.
Race and identity are at the heart of heated debates, and I understand why Taubira would not want to expose herself — and by extension, her fellow citizens of color — to racist insults, as she has been forced to endure many times in the past. Black women are constantly requested to do the hard work and then receive backlash when the outcome is not the one expected. The burden needs to be shared.
Taubira does not shy away from the struggle; she said that she “will not remain distant, or an observer” but that she “will campaign and find [her] place one way or another.”
If the left seems hopeless now, it is not up to Taubira to make it strong again. She does not have to be the one on the front lines again.