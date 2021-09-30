Now she is apparently concerned about the fact that she could scatter the vote on the left. She is probably still affected by the criticism she faced in 2002 for supposedly being the reason that Lionel Jospin, then socialist candidate for president, did not reach the second round, leading to the qualification of the far-right candidate for the first time. That was an unfair accusation given the fact that there were other candidates from the left. It was probably easier to question the presence of a Black woman in a context when it is still uncommon to see women of color than to reflect on the deeper reasons for what happened.