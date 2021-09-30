This effect explains other crime statistics from 2020. Crimes such as theft, robbery, assault and non-domestic rape typically occur when people interact with another. We didn’t interact much in 2020, and as a result those crimes were less frequent. The other major category to increase last year was vehicle theft, a crime you’d expect to go up with fewer people on the streets. Presumably, a lack of witnesses would also stimulate more burglaries of empty houses, but that effect would likely be offset by more of us staying home more often. Sure enough, burglaries dropped in 2020, but not as much as person-on-person crimes such as rape or assault.