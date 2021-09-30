Her Donald Trump-backed primary challenger, Harriet Hageman, has gone from a staunch critic of the former president who tried to thwart his nomination at the Republican convention in 2016 and denounced him as “racist and xenophobic” to a dutiful sycophant. She is not alone in abandoning any principles she might have had, but her candidacy does highlight that the ticket out of the woodshed is to attack a Trump enemy. It is not clear whether Wyoming Republicans will prefer someone so obviously lacking in enduring principles over someone who now defines herself as a stalwart conservative opponent of an unhinged, authoritarian who instigated the Jan. 6 violent insurrection.