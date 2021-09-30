She is receiving support from establishment GOP figures, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former president George W. Bush. She is a prolific fundraiser. Open Secrets reports: “Cheney has already raised nearly $3.5 million in the 2022 election cycle, and a majority of that money came when House Republicans kicked her out of Republican leadership for criticizing Trump. In the second quarter of 2021, Cheney raised about $1.9 million.”
Her Donald Trump-backed primary challenger, Harriet Hageman, has gone from a staunch critic of the former president who tried to thwart his nomination at the Republican convention in 2016 and denounced him as “racist and xenophobic” to a dutiful sycophant. She is not alone in abandoning any principles she might have had, but her candidacy does highlight that the ticket out of the woodshed is to attack a Trump enemy. It is not clear whether Wyoming Republicans will prefer someone so obviously lacking in enduring principles over someone who now defines herself as a stalwart conservative opponent of an unhinged, authoritarian who instigated the Jan. 6 violent insurrection.
Let’s say for the sake of argument that Cheney prevails in Wyoming. What then? If her party wins the House majority, she will face a critical test: Does she support someone for speaker who opposed the Jan. 6 investigation, has excused and attempted to rehabilitate Trump and would obviously take direction from him, perhaps turning the 2024 presidential contest into a free-for-all by refusing to uphold an electoral college victory for a Democrat? Frankly, that would rule out 90 percent of the House Republicans. If she does help lift a MAGA flunky into power, her role as a principled defender of a pro-democracy version of the GOP effectively crumbles.
If she manages to win reelection and thread her way through House leadership contests, her chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 would still be slim. Much depends on where the country, the GOP and Trump stand a couple years from now. A GOP that fails to take the House in 2022 might not be anxious to bring back the president who lost the White House and both chambers of Congress, especially if his legal problems pile up. Conversely, she might run as a conservative independent, making a clean break from a party that no long supports our democracy.
What is certain is that Trump will try to maintain the prospect of running in 2024 for as long as possible, both to stay in the limelight and make money as well as to position himself to characterize any prosecution as solely political. If he’s still hovering over the race in 2023, other Republicans may be frozen out of the contest (and deprived of donors) for fear of antagonizing the man whose wrath they fear. In that scenario, Cheney might be the only candidate facing Trump in a 2024 primary, at least for many months.
That’s all a long way off, but this much is clear: If Cheney can win in 2022, dealing a blow to the MAGA GOP, she might establish herself as the sole alternative on the right to four years of chaos, lawlessness, incompetence and corruption. That doesn’t mean by any stretch of the imagination that she would win that fight. But it would give Republicans one final off-ramp from the road to democracy’s demise.
Cheney would do well to begin defining an agenda that is both consistent with her own beliefs and viable in the 21st century. I wouldn’t suggest running on tax cuts for the rich or defending the fossil fuel industry; instead, she can find role models in GOP governors (e.g., Maryland’s Larry Hogan) if she wants to become a pragmatic, center-right candidate with appeal outside her home state. But first she has to win in 2022 to keep her career alive.