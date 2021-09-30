But a company shouldn’t be allowed to grow unchecked if it’s causing harm. And it’s now evident that the harms of Facebook have begun to outweigh the benefits of whatever it’s selling. The companies it can be compared to are those such as the tobacco makers R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris: businesses that, in hindsight, we recognize as net negatives to society. It’s understood that it was a bad idea to wait until lung cancer was a full-blown problem to begin limiting those companies’ growth. For the sake of children and adults, they should have been blocked, shrunk or otherwise regulated down in size as soon as we had hints about the dire consequences of using their products. At this point, we’re in close to the same situation with Facebook.