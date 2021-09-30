Just last week leaders stood at the U.N. General Assembly and spoke of human rights and democracy, but none stood up for the Saudi activists and writers languishing in prisons for having the courage to challenge an autocratic regime. Some condemned Jamal’s killing after it happened. But I say to them now: Do not claim that the killing of a good person who stood for democracy and freedom is wrong when you have no intention to make it right. There is little use in saying you stand for democracy when you do not protect it and those who fight for it in Saudi Arabia and around the world.
The lack of justice for Jamal’s murder is having a real and lasting impact. Those who dare to follow in his footsteps have reason to live in great fear. Saudi Arabia continues to target anyone who voices dissent, within and outside its borders. Countless are behind bars, facing egregious prison sentences for outrageous “crimes” such as tweeting in support of women’s rights.
Those who have decided to overlook Jamal’s killing to place economic and other interests first send a clear message: Tyranny can operate freely if it has the right accomplices. It’s clear the vile extermination of a journalist and activist who actually wanted to improve the lives of his people won’t change the cold calculus of those in power.
How do we expect human rights defenders to step forward when those who seek to harm and silence can act with impunity? MBS is succeeding — he knows that in the halls of power at the United Nations, the White House and elsewhere, no one will dare challenge his criminal acts.
As Saudi dissidents cry out for solidarity, countries turn their backs and deepen their economic ties with a calculating murderer.
In February, when the Biden administration declassified the intelligence report about MBS’s involvement in Jamal’s killing, the State Department also announced that it had imposed what it called “the Khashoggi Ban,” visa restrictions against anyone found to be “acting on behalf of a foreign government” and involved in “serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities.”
But even if that mechanism bears Jamal’s name, it has failed to deliver him justice. The timid actions taken have amounted to nothing less than an absolution of MBS over his brutal behavior.
Instead of words in support of lofty ideals, we need policies in support of human rights defenders, journalists and dissidents, policies that will protect them in Saudi Arabia and beyond. My heartfelt plea today to those who have power and influence is: Stop this ruse; stand brave and strong against coldblooded killers who crush democracy and our common humanity.