Just last week leaders stood at the U.N. General Assembly and spoke of human rights and democracy, but none stood up for the Saudi activists and writers languishing in prisons for having the courage to challenge an autocratic regime. Some condemned Jamal’s killing after it happened. But I say to them now: Do not claim that the killing of a good person who stood for democracy and freedom is wrong when you have no intention to make it right. There is little use in saying you stand for democracy when you do not protect it and those who fight for it in Saudi Arabia and around the world.