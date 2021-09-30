Samar Badawi is a Saudi activist who advocated for women to be able to vote and drive, and challenged the male guardianship system. She was arrested with other defenders of women’s rights in July 2018 — just over a month after Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on female drivers — and charged with “communicating with embassies and entities abroad hostile to Saudi Arabia” and “unlicensed human rights activism.” She had previously been detained for seven months in 2010 on charges of disobeying her father. After nearly three years of detention, she was released from prison in June, but she remains barred from traveling; she has not spoken publicly about her ordeal. Her husband, Waleed Abulkhair — who also served as Raif’s lawyer — is in prison serving a 15-year sentence on spurious charges.