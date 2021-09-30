This is madness. When bigotry is public, the consequences must be public — and unapologetic. By remaining silent, Johns Hopkins University allows a hostile environment to fester. Worse, it fails to ensure that such conduct does not recur. For institutions to turn the corner, they must exercise prompt and effective leadership. This means condemning antisemitism and every form of bigotry. Leaders might take a lesson from President Biden, for example, who has boldly excoriated the rise of antisemitism, saying, “These attacks are despicable, unconscionable, un-American, and they must stop.” As students return to campuses across the country this fall, Daniel and all leaders must also be bold and specific in condemning antisemitism and taking public steps to prevent its recurrence.