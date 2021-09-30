Since then, however, Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly shown that their eyes are bigger than their stomachs.
They have larded up the cost side of the ledger with more programs, including many President Biden hadn’t asked for and that do not strictly target low- or middle-income households. These include an expensive expansion of Medicare benefits and a possible repeal of the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.
The result? Exact numbers are still in flux and will ultimately be determined by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. But so far it looks like Democrats have committed themselves to about $4.7 trillion to $5 trillion in gross expenses, depending on whether you include the SALT cap repeal.
Five trillion is a wee bit larger than 3.5 trillion. (Dems have also chickened out on many of the tax increases the president proposed, meaning it will be even more difficult to get this bill fully paid for.)
So Democrats have been scrambling to trim their expenses. In fact, they must now squeeze their nearly $5 trillion agenda into an unexpectedly small hole: Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that he supports no more than $1.5 trillion in new expenses.
Democrats have a few options for paring down their plan. They could decide to prioritize which programs they most want and leave some others on the cutting-room floor. They could also keep most everything that’s already in their current plan but execute an across-the-board haircut, so each individual program is smaller.
That is: They can decide to pass fewer new programs, at full funding levels; or a lot more programs on the cheap (or with early expiration dates, etc.). I support the former: Do fewer things, better; not more things, poorly.
Admittedly, the partisan composition of Congress makes my preferred strategy difficult. With razor-thin majorities in both houses, each and every Democratic vote matters, so each and every marginal vote-caster can demand his or her pet priority. Maybe that priority is Medicare dental coverage, or SALT repeal or a civilian climate corps. And because of GOP abuse of the filibuster, the only hope for Dems to pass any priority is to cram it into one big budget bill. So if you’re a lawmaker wielding one of those crucial votes, you see this as your only opportunity to get your priority through.
In other words, a dozen different crucial lawmakers might be willing to die on a dozen different hills. That makes it hard for Democratic leadership to entirely cut any promised agenda items, and more attractive to do a shrunken-down version of everything.
But here’s the problem with that approach.
Some programs may scale down easily, or have fat to trim, or be otherwise open to restructuring so they cost a little less. For example, Democrats could attach income-based premiums to their proposed new Medicare dental, hearing and vision programs. This is how some other parts of Medicare already work.
But some other programs may not function particularly well if they get a major haircut. These could end up being diluted and done so poorly that the money is either wasted entirely or the program’s long-term viability is jeopardized.
For example: One of the Democrats’ agenda items is providing health insurance to the poor (and disproportionately nonwhite) populations who live in states that have refused to expand Medicaid. But, to save money, senators are reportedly discussing a temporary fix that would last only three years and then dump people off insurance again. What’s the point?
Or: Lawmakers are considering ways to shrink the cost of their expanded child tax credit. This program is arguably the most transformative part of the entire Democratic agenda; it is estimated to cut the child poverty rate by nearly half. One way Democrats are considering saving money on this program, though, involves requiring families to demonstrate they have a minimum amount of earnings as a condition of receiving the benefit. This would make the very poorest families ineligible — and thereby negate the program’s key selling point, which is a massive reduction in child poverty.
Democrats seem to believe that so long as they do a grab bag of popular things, voters will reward them. But if all those things are done only partway, the resulting whole may be less than the sum of its parts. A botched execution could also infuriate voters, since the overall price tag remains high.
And yet some Dems seem keen on marching half-a-loaf, half-a-loaf, half-a-loaf onward.