Admittedly, the partisan composition of Congress makes my preferred strategy difficult. With razor-thin majorities in both houses, each and every Democratic vote matters, so each and every marginal vote-caster can demand his or her pet priority. Maybe that priority is Medicare dental coverage, or SALT repeal or a civilian climate corps. And because of GOP abuse of the filibuster, the only hope for Dems to pass any priority is to cram it into one big budget bill. So if you’re a lawmaker wielding one of those crucial votes, you see this as your only opportunity to get your priority through.