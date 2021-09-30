Rebecca is a woman, but her gender doesn’t eliminate her power over Sam, or the possibility that her feelings for and about him might have a spillover effect on the club. What happens if they break up for good and Sam’s disappointment dents his performance — or Rebecca retaliates against him? And even if the relationship does work out, it puts everyone in an awful professional position: Ted, who might feel unable to bench Sam if he slumps; Sam, who won’t know if any opportunities he gets are truly earned; and Rebecca, whose decision-making about Sam’s future contract will inevitably be tainted.