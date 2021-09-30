China’s actions during its last hosting of an international sports festival are another cause for concern. In October 2019, 9,000 athletes from over 100 countries attended the Military World Games in Wuhan — the same city where the coronavirus was first detected. Dozens of them later reported coming down with covid-like symptoms and severe illness, although few were ever tested for the virus. The Chinese government later acknowledged that covid-19 might have been spreading in Wuhan during that event, but claims it was brought to China from the United States. This is not how a responsible host concerned with the safety of international guests behaves.