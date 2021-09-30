Mr. Powell’s current term expires in February. President Biden should ignore Ms. Warren and renominate an accomplished civil servant who has seen the nation’s monetary policy through extremely challenging times.
Ms. Warren’s critique centered on Mr. Powell’s oversight of banks. She charged that the chair has overseen deregulation that makes another 2008-style financial crisis more likely — weakening “stress tests” that banks must undergo to prove they can cope with a downturn, for example. Without urgent federal aid, Ms. Warren pointed out, big banks would have lost $300 billion when the economy turned south last year, challenging their balance sheets.
Mr. Powell responded that the banks could have endured those losses “without difficulty,” and that is in part because of the stress tests Ms. Warren argued are deficient. The chair also expressed willingness to revisit the decisions about which Ms. Warren complained. The Fed has far more tools now than it did before 2008 to police the financial system. To be sure, Mr. Powell has not used them as aggressively as Ms. Warren would prefer. But former senator Christopher J. Dodd (D-Conn.) and former representative Barney Frank (D-Mass.), the authors of the landmark Dodd-Frank financial regulation law, wrote two weeks ago that “these were not major attacks on the legislation, and nothing in Powell’s performance contradicts his assertion that he supports the basic framework we put in place.”
Even so, Ms. Warren warned that “renominating you means gambling ... for the next five years” on a Republican majority of the Federal Reserve with a Republican chair. It could just as easily be argued that a Republican chair is a plus. As Mr. Powell has responded ably to the covid-19 crisis, the chair has overseen a sea change in monetary policy that many Democrats have long demanded, emphasizing the full employment half of the Fed’s dual mandate, rather than strict inflation control. The significance of this shift is hard to overstate. Yet Mr. Powell has pulled it off without substantial partisan controversy. That Mr. Powell has tamped down on inflation concerns enables Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats to pursue large covid-19 rescue plans and social spending legislation — with cover from a senior Trump appointee.
Renominating Mr. Powell would also send an essential message: The Fed must remain as independent and insulated from partisanship as possible. President Donald Trump broke with tradition when he refused to renominate Janet L. Yellen for another term leading the central bank. Mr. Biden should reinstitute the norm that Fed chairs do not change with every new administration, but receive space and deference that other major appointees do not.
There is room for reasonable disagreement about exactly how to administer a stress test. But Ms. Warren’s objections are, as Mr. Dodd and Mr. Frank put it, “marginal” compared to the big picture.