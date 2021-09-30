As for dental care, the surgeon general warned back in 2000 of “a silent epidemic” of dental and oral diseases afflicting many Americans. A 2012 survey published in Health Affairs found that about half of all people on Medicare hadn’t seen a dentist in the preceding year. The issue was almost certainly cost. Those who had dental insurance were more likely to have sought care. As of 2020, at least 20 percent of adults reported delaying or skipping necessary dental care within the previous two years. Dental health is not a vanity issue — people with gum disease are at higher risk for heart attacks and strokes.