Simply put: We need both. The United States is the only first-world country that does not negotiate or regulate what Big Pharma can charge for its offerings. Not surprisingly, Americans pay more for pharmaceuticals than citizens in other nations. Public Citizen reported this week that Americans shell out more for the top 20 bestselling prescription drugs than the total paid by every other nation on the planet combined.
As for dental care, the surgeon general warned back in 2000 of “a silent epidemic” of dental and oral diseases afflicting many Americans. A 2012 survey published in Health Affairs found that about half of all people on Medicare hadn’t seen a dentist in the preceding year. The issue was almost certainly cost. Those who had dental insurance were more likely to have sought care. As of 2020, at least 20 percent of adults reported delaying or skipping necessary dental care within the previous two years. Dental health is not a vanity issue — people with gum disease are at higher risk for heart attacks and strokes.
Despite public support for expanding coverage and limiting health costs for consumers, it’s quite possible Americans will remain stuck with the (unacceptable) status quo. The blame for such an outcome does not accrue only to the Republicans seeking to block President Biden’s agenda every which way they can. The other culprit is the corrosive role that special interest and corporate money plays in our politics, which is to say in both major parties.
Consider: Three Democratic members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee — Reps. Scott Peters of California, Kathleen Rice of New York and Kurt Schrader of Oregon — voted down a provision this month that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. Good-government types pointed out that the trio themselves have collected about $1.5 million in campaign donations from Big Pharma.
The three, I am obliged to note, have denied that corporate money influenced their votes. They say that the legislation they voted against would lead the pharmaceutical industry to spend less on innovation and development. (Somehow, almost no one parroting this argument ever explains why the United States should bear the brunt of this financial burden.)
Instead, Schrader and Peters are championing a bill of their own, one that would permit government bargaining over prices of a significantly smaller number of drugs. Is this less-effective effort going anywhere? Well, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has told the White House that she can’t get behind any of these proposals to rein in the pharmaceutical industry.
Absent a negotiation provision — which the Congressional Budget Office has estimated would save the federal government $456 billion over 10 years — it’s quite possible that Medicare dental coverage won’t happen. That would certainly make the American Dental Association happy. The association has been fighting the proposed expansion, fearful that its members — that is, dentists — would not get paid enough by the federal government. (It is instead promoting a fig leaf of a plan that would offer dental coverage only to indigent and nearly indigent seniors.)
Notably, the dental benefits for seniors in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package wouldn’t begin until 2028. That doesn’t help seniors in the here and now, so it’s hard to see how it would make for a winning campaign issue in 2022. Conversely, it’s easy to imagine that this timing would allow opponents to regroup, peddle false information about the plan and attempt to stop the benefits before they could take effect.
No one would need to write the playbook for this — it’s what happened with the Affordable Care Act.
This back and forth over popular reforms — ones that are urgently needed to improve Americans’ health and well-being — points to a bigger problem looming over our politics and the Democratic Party. Donald Trump pledged to “drain the swamp” — which, of course, he didn’t do. Biden’s pitch to Americans was that his long-term relationships with Republicans and with political and business power brokers would pay off for all of us.
But there’s a warning implicit in Democrats’ infighting over the president’s agenda. If Biden can’t wrangle enough members of his own party to deliver on initiatives as popular as cracking down on prescription drug prices and adding dental coverage to Medicare, it undercuts a huge selling point of his appeal. Will voters be patient? Or, disillusioned, will they turn to others who promise they can corral Washington and corporate interest — and deliver in a bottom-line way that improves peoples’ lives?