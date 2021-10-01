Teiranni Kidd gave birth to her daughter Nicko Silar at Springhill Medical Center in Alabama eight days after the building’s systems were disabled by hackers, reports the WSJ. The labor and delivery unit nurses’ desk was cut off from its heartbeat-monitoring equipment, which, the suit alleges, is why staff missed warning signs that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the fetus’s neck. Nicko was diagnosed with severe brain damage soon after her birth. Nine months later, she died. The hospital denies any wrongdoing.
This harrowing story is another of myriad reasons to regard the ransomware epidemic as a crisis — and to do something about it without delay. President Biden’s administration has put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to discipline the gangs that operate with impunity in his country. Yet despite the apparent shutdown of major operator DarkSide and a months-long lull in incursions, the scourge is far from extinguished. The Treasury Department is also sanctioning cryptocurrency exchanges that facilitate the extortion. Yet there remains ample room for action, whether that’s proactive investigation and prosecution by the Justice Department of the groups behind the salvos, or whether it’s regulation by Congress.
A topic particularly ripe for debate is whether legislators should prohibit payments altogether — at best starving the industry out of existence, at worst driving transactions further underground. This is a difficult subject that lawmakers shouldn’t ignore. The best solution is likely a middle way, wherein organizations can seek permission to send the demanded sum only after a reporting process, by which it’s determined that there’s a compelling public policy case for capitulation. The risk there, of course, is pushing criminals even more toward sensitive targets to whom this permission is most likely to be granted — targets such as hospitals. In any case, the federal government should build an effective process for providing targets with aid such as recovery services and financial relief.
Asking cybercriminals not to do cybercrime is likely naive, but Nicko Silar’s story ought also to be a plea — to a government considering the urgency of reforms; to a foreign country harboring these gangs; even to the gangs themselves seeking an easy way to make some cash. The world must view these attacks for what they really are, which is more than the mischief-making of professional pranksters, and more even than a national security problem. Ransomware is a matter of life or death.