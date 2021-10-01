The $25 billion down payment on military adequacy was instigated by Virginia’s second-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, a Naval Academy graduate and 20-year Navy officer whose district includes the world’s largest naval base, at Norfolk. With a soft voice and a steel spine, she worries that the Navy’s protracted mission of force-projection in support of Iraq and Afghanistan operations caused the atrophying of some skill sets germane to discouraging China’s lawlessness in the South China Sea. There, she says, “every day they are testing us”: “They are on their home field, so the tyranny of distance is on their side.”