I know firsthand the hurt the coronavirus can cause. My 41-year-old cousin died just a few weeks ago. He was unvaccinated. I’ve lost multiple aunts and uncles. They also were unvaccinated. I have family members who still aren’t vaccinated. Even with the personal loss, the toll that it has taken on them and those they love, some people are no closer to taking the vaccine today than they were when the shots first became available.
The mistrust in our community is costing people their lives. I understand it: The history of medical experimentation and unequal access to health care has created deep mistrust and doubts among Black people. That history makes it hard for many to have faith in the vaccines and the huge government effort to distribute them. So while 80 percent of all D.C. residents 12 and older are fully or partially vaccinated, the vaccination rate for Black residents is well below that. Some mostly Black neighborhoods have fewer than 1 in 3 residents vaccinated.
At the beginning of the pandemic, I was also frozen by fear, watching cable news constantly, watching the cases and deaths grow. I pulled my 6-year-old daughter, Amani, out of school, even after it reopened, and kept my social circle small. Over time, as I listened to the public discussion about the virus and the vaccines, I began to approach the issue with less fear and more understanding. I spoke with medical professionals and got my questions answered. In the end, I got vaccinated, and I look forward to the day that my daughter can also be vaccinated.
Seeing my daughter and so many children missing out on all the good things that happen at school — learning, making friends, growing physically and emotionally — has been especially hard. Again, it’s been Black children who have paid the biggest price. While children from well-off and White families have stayed pretty close to on track, Black, Brown and lower-income children have made less learning progress, sometimes a lot less, than they would have if they were in the classroom. That’s one of the reasons it’s so important for us all to get vaccinated. Our children, Black children especially, can’t afford to have a third year of school disrupted by this virus.
But what can we do about the reluctance of people to get the shot?
For starters, we can listen and engage them in honest conversation.
Thanks to a D.C. Department of Health grant, I work as a public health influencer with my church, CenterPoint Baptist Church. Every week, we go out into the community and have real conversations with people in our neighborhoods. A lot of times, I hear that people are worried about how the vaccine will make them feel, that it will make them sick or worse. I listen to those concerns, talk through them and share facts about the vaccine and the disease.
Not all of the conversations result in a changed mind, but many do. From these conversations, I see that we can make progress if we approach people where they are and really listen as much as we talk. A big source of the distrust in the vaccine and the public health system overall is a result of feeling silenced, not heard and outright ignored in the past.
We won’t get people who are skeptical or on the fence to vaccine appointments by just talking at them. We have to approach them with a spirit of understanding. None of us was a vaccine or medical expert before the pandemic, so we shouldn’t go around pretending we are now. In my conversations, I try to connect to their experiences and their lives. I ask them about their family, their friends. Then we talk about the protection the vaccine can provide not just to them but also to those they care most about. When you put it in those terms, most folks open up a bit. Again, they may not be fully persuaded to get an appointment right then and there, but it does usually get them thinking. And that’s something.
Though the choice to get vaccinated or not is a personal one, it’s a personal choice that affects the health and well-being of everyone. Breaking down the mistrust and suspicion of people who are hesitant to get the vaccine won’t happen by talking at them or over them. Instead, we all need to listen and engage with humility and understanding.
That’s how we’ll get through this, That’s how we’ll finally beat this virus.