We won’t get people who are skeptical or on the fence to vaccine appointments by just talking at them. We have to approach them with a spirit of understanding. None of us was a vaccine or medical expert before the pandemic, so we shouldn’t go around pretending we are now. In my conversations, I try to connect to their experiences and their lives. I ask them about their family, their friends. Then we talk about the protection the vaccine can provide not just to them but also to those they care most about. When you put it in those terms, most folks open up a bit. Again, they may not be fully persuaded to get an appointment right then and there, but it does usually get them thinking. And that’s something.