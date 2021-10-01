That’s not to say we have to say, “Live free or die,” and give up on prevention. Our new normal might include wearing masks on airplanes and public transit. It might include aggressive funding of research on drugs like molnupiravir — and a longer-term rethinking of our regulatory culture to place a greater emphasis on speed over certainty. It could well include even broader vaccine mandates — yes, even for schoolchildren. Whatever we settle on, it has to be something that allows most people to go about their lives normally most of the time.