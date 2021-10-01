It’s time to turn the tides of history and start investing in the people who need care and those who provide it. As a nation, we’ve failed to support the women⁠ — and, more pointedly, the women of color⁠ — who do this work. By taking care workers for granted, we’ve also failed to create a true care infrastructure to support the people who rely on services at home and in their communities. All Virginians who depend on care to go about their daily lives should be able to access the same high-quality, compassionate care Bumbray Graves provides for her sister and niece.