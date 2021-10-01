On April 28, 2005, conservationists and government officials held a news conference that made headlines across the world. Their bombshell announcement: The ivory-billed woodpecker, long thought extinct, had been rediscovered in bottomland forest in Arkansas. The bird had last been seen in 1944. Here was an example of the phoenixlike rebirth of a “lost” species — an icon of the great old-growth forests of the Deep South and a species that had charmed the imaginations of great American naturalists from John James Audubon to Roger Tory Peterson. There are very few natural history stories over the last century that equal this one for the excitement, joy and amazement it generated.