As we wrote to Mr. Marcus’s organization earlier this year, “Expressions of bias or hate, and certainly threats to act upon them, are inimical to our institution’s values. Not only do we find discrimination based on factors such as race, religion, and national origin to be immoral, but they are incompatible with our academic community’s devotion to the free and open exchange of knowledge and ideas, which can only be accomplished in an environment of mutual respect.”
Unfortunately, the strictures of federal student privacy laws prevent the university from disclosing information regarding individual student conduct matters, and the fact that an incident occurs in social media does not release us from the obligations of the law. The university has, however, assured the Johns Hopkins community and the general public that any and all such matters are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly and sanctioned appropriately, and we have previously, and here again, unequivocally condemn the use of any nonacademic factors — including national origin or religion — in academic matters. We have not and would not ever allow the academic integrity of our university to be tainted by prejudice or discrimination.
Ronald J. Daniels, Baltimore
The writer is president of Johns Hopkins University.