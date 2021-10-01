Last month, he welcomed Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel as guest of honor for the beginning of the independence celebrations. López Obrador sang the Cuban regime’s praises. “We may or may not agree with the Cuban revolution and its government, but having resisted 62 years without submission is an indisputable historical feat,” López Obrador said. He called on Biden to lift the “perverse” embargo on Cuba and advised the Cuban American community to “set aside electoral or partisan interests” and “leave resentments behind.” López Obrador then granted Díaz-Canel the rare privilege of speaking during the ceremony. Díaz-Canel used the opportunity to spew his usual propaganda.