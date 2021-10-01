This is a worthy and important goal, but it won’t be easy. Cooperation on security has soured in recent years, with the controversial capture and release of Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, a former Mexican defense minister accused of drug-related offenses in the United States, a particularly thorny topic.
The bilateral relationship has also suffered, as of late, from a series of unnecessary rifts.
On Monday, Mexico celebrated its bicentennial. In the Zócalo, the square at the heart of Mexico City, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke on the importance of the occasion and enjoyed a reenactment of scenes from 1821, when Mexico settled its independence from Spain. A peculiar lineup of foreign dignitaries was asked to speak, including Russia’s minister of labor and social protection and, well, Serbia’s first lady.
In early August, López Obrador revealed he had invited President Biden to the celebration. After Biden apparently declined, López Obrador said Blinken would step in. A few days later, López Obrador announced Blinken had postponed his visit (until October). On Monday, Biden sent a brief message that played on video screens in the square. “Throughout our history, we’ve learned that we’re stronger when we stand together as neighbors, partners and friends,” Biden said. “The United States has no closer friend than Mexico.”
While that may be true, the absence of any high-level official from the Biden administration at the festivities confirms that the friendship has seen better days.
This is mostly López Obrador’s fault.
Mexico and the United States are deeply intertwined. The United States is Mexico’s most significant partner, the U.S. economy a vital source of trade and revenue for the country, with Mexicans sending more than $40 billion in remittances in 2020 alone. But the relationship also faces very concrete challenges. Trade ties have been strained since the approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the region’s free-trade pact. Drug cartels are trafficking fentanyl at alarming rates. Immigration has overwhelmed both governments, despite their reliance on harsh enforcement. Scenes at both borders have become an international embarrassment.
Instead of focusing on these and other pressing issues, López Obrador has chosen to taunt Biden and Congress alike.
Last month, he welcomed Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel as guest of honor for the beginning of the independence celebrations. López Obrador sang the Cuban regime’s praises. “We may or may not agree with the Cuban revolution and its government, but having resisted 62 years without submission is an indisputable historical feat,” López Obrador said. He called on Biden to lift the “perverse” embargo on Cuba and advised the Cuban American community to “set aside electoral or partisan interests” and “leave resentments behind.” López Obrador then granted Díaz-Canel the rare privilege of speaking during the ceremony. Díaz-Canel used the opportunity to spew his usual propaganda.
Days later, López Obrador again turned combative on Cuba. “It seems to me that it is time to replace the policy of blockades and poor treatment with the option of respecting each other,” he said at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) meeting in Mexico City, which he hosted. López Obrador’s obsequious treatment of Cuba and Venezuela (President Nicolás Maduro also made an appearance) stood in stark contrast to other leaders, who rebuked both Díaz-Canel and Maduro. Reactions in Congress were swift. Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.) criticized López Obrador. “It’s shameful!” Salazar said in a video.
López Obrador’s attitude has puzzled experts. While some of the president’s sympathizers on social media pointed to Biden’s protocolary video as proof of a relationship unscathed, others think differently. “López Obrador has been escalating conflicts since June’s midterm election, trying to create discord,” scholar Carlos Bravo Regidor told me. “He has been fabricating aggravations. The United States government has finally acknowledged receipt with this low-key, but clear gesture.” The Wilson Center’s Duncan Wood agrees. “The fact that Mexico invited Díaz-Canel, that was pretty much seen as a provocation,” he told me.
If that is the case, López Obrador might be unnecessarily fraying ties at a particularly inopportune time. In a recent interview, former Mexican ambassador Arturo Sarukhán dismissed López Obrador’s recent antics as more “Kabuki than substance.” Still, Sarukhán told me he’s concerned that “both governments currently do not have a common strategic and ambitious agenda on competitiveness, security and well-being.”
In this context, López Obrador’s provocations are, at the very least, unnecessary. “The relationship is already complex and with many areas susceptible to friction. It makes no sense at all to add avoidable difficulties,” wrote journalist Enrique Quintana. He is right. Warned Wood, “I am very worried about the bilateral relationship right now. There are so many issues on which we are not seeing progress.”
With such challenges ahead, López Obrador should pick wiser battles.