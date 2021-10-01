Not only has this art helped individual people in their grief; it has also created community. So many of these deaths happened in isolation, and families mourned in isolation. But in the midst of 20 acres of flags, loved ones know they are no longer mourning on their own. One woman who lost her father said to me, “All this time, I thought I was grieving alone, but now I see that I was in the company of many.” Another said, “Knowing where his flag is is almost like having him back on earth.”