Organizations routinely side with employees and people in positions of power over the allegations of children, prioritizing their reputation over the safety of the children in their care. For those of us who have dedicated our lives to child protection, we see it again and again. We see it in big cases that capture the attention of the world — as with this one — and we see it regularly, left out of headlines and in our own community. Yet over the years, the approach to preventing abuse in Northern Virginia and across the country has changed very little. As a society, we often fail to put children first.