The headline said “Child-care,” but the article itself labeled these centers “day cares.” No wonder the public is ignorant of what child care truly is or should be.
I have “day cares.” I care about getting my exercise, grading my community college course and keeping in touch with family and friends. I am retired from child care, where I worked with young children, having earned a master’s degree in child development.
Please have respect for a field where child-care professionals strive to ensure that young children have opportunities to think, explore and become adept at relating to others. If only today’s generation of adults were schooled in these same skills.
Gail Multop, Alexandria
●
Entitled to their titles
Thank you for the Sept. 20 op-ed “We don’t have to fly blind into the next pandemic,” by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Lawrence H. Summers, which proposed ways to prepare now for future pandemics.
The authors were identified as members of the “G-20 High Level Independent Panel on financing the global commons for pandemic preparedness and response.”
This is a true statement. But this reader didn’t think it went far enough. Summers is well known in the United States. The other two, not so much. I looked them up and found that Okonjo-Iweala is the director general of the World Trade Organization and that Tharman is the senior minister of Singapore.
Having this additional identification in the piece would have been an improvement. There is room in the online version. Surely, you could have found the space in the print edition, too.
John J. Landers, Bethesda
●
A laudable lag for Lang Lang
I read with interest Michael Andor Brodeur’s Sept. 20 review, “Lang Lang, NSO delight a comeback crowd at the Kennedy Center” [Style]. It was a wonderful evening, highlighted by a luminous performance by Chinese pianist Lang Lang.
I must admit I very much regret what appears to be many complaints about the pre-concert wait. What do people expect? We are in the middle of a lethal pandemic. Anyone not expecting delays in a concert setting is seriously shortsighted and, in my mind, clueless. The staff of the Kennedy Center is to be commended for its efforts to process a complicated check-in process designed for the attendees safety.
Marylove Moy, University Park
●
Leaving behind news on Afghanistan
In a very informative article in The Post on Sept. 19 [“Testimony underscores divide over Afghanistan exit,” news], reporters Karoun Demirjian and Dan Lamothe provided updated information on a number of issues related to Afghanistan. One issue was bipartisan congressional concerns about the U.S. citizens, permanent residents and those with special visas who were left behind during the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August.
This excellent article appeared on Page A19. Three weeks ago, a story about those stranded in Afghanistan, including the Afghans who trusted and helped us, was front-page news. On Sept. 19, however, one of the apparently more noteworthy items for the front page was a report about the Latin Mass at a Catholic church in Nebraska. I’m Catholic, but the article about an obscure religious service seemed out of place on Page A1.
Has newsroom interest in those who were left behind in Afghanistan faded to this extent? I certainly hope not. Their fate is now in the hands of the Taliban. Their families, friends and, I think, many readers are concerned about their safety and welfare. How are they managing day to day? Do they have enough food? Enough money for survival? What about medication or medical care they may need? And what is the Biden administration doing about getting them out to safety? How many have been rescued since Aug. 31? How many remain?
It’s a front-page story well worth covering. Put Demirjian and Lamothe on it.
Jerry Hardiman, Bethany Beach, Del.
●
Wrapped up in irony
I found it hard to overlook the irony of two pictures that appeared in different articles in the Sept. 21 Style section. Accompanying the section-front article “A salient shroud,” a half-page photograph depicted Paris’s famous Arc de Triomphe wrapped in polypropylene fabric. Although the article explored the artist’s political purpose for wanting to wrap and hide this monument, it did not question whether its $16.5 million price tag for a two-week-long display was worth the cost. The art installation is attracting large crowds of spectators seeking the ultimate social media pictures.
The ironic part came when I turned to the back page of the same section and saw the short article in the KidsPost “Giant sequoia trees saved from wildfire at California forest” with a small picture of the “Four Guardsmen” trees wrapped in fire-resistant material to protect them from the KNP Complex Fire. These trees are found at the entrance to Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park and are considered natural wonders. One can’t help but wonder how $16.5 million worth of wrapping could have been used in a more beneficial way.
Kathleen Damonte, Rockville
●
An insult to Catholic beliefs
There are many things that a devout Catholic could comment on regarding the Sept. 19 front-page article “To Latin Mass devotees, a righteous defiance.”
For example, the Mass that I attended yesterday and will again today, referred to as “the modern Mass,” was not “devised” in the 1960s. It is a translation of the ancient rite following the same structure described in detail in writing as early as the year 155 by Saint Justin Martyr.
But a reference to the Holy Eucharist as “the distribution of wafers” is an insult to my belief and the beliefs of those Catholic brothers and sisters who love the Mass in Latin. At the moment of consecration, whatever language is used by the priest, the “wafer” is changed into the body and blood, soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ. We attend Mass to receive this incredible gift. As Jesus said, “Amen, amen, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you do not have life within you.”
Peter J. Hickman, Arlington
●
Kill, kill, kill this comic
The Sept. 18 Free for All page included two letters critical of the comic strip “WuMo” for tasteless, bad humor [“No humor in homicide — or flooding”]. I could hardly believe it: The “WuMo” strip in the same issue showed a military leader telling his troops, “One more time, kill, kill, kill,” because battle plans were ruined. And a front-page headline reported the government confessing to a “tragic ‘mistake’ in Kabul strike.”
Enough already!
Edward Blanton, Arlington
●
The morel of the story
I appreciated the attention given to the “4 ways to learn about fungi and foraging in D.C.” [Weekend, Sept. 17]. However, I wonder about encouraging people to forage for fungi in parks. As far as I know, all the federal, state, regional and county parks in the area prohibit the collection of plants and animals. The article noted that D.C.’s Rock Creek Park forbids foraging. Is the rule different for fungi? Fungi are vulnerable to depletion by over-collection. The article should have made this prohibition clear.
Faith Campbell, Springfield
●
Giving us the bad kind of flashbacks
I never thought I’d be one of those people writing a letter to The Post to complain about a comic strip. But the “Flashbacks” comic from Sept. 19 put me over the edge. A comic strip about a relatively recent terrorist act on American soil? Really? I normally enjoy the little history lessons “Flashbacks” offers, but seeing terrorists dramatized in the way of the Amazing Spider-Man or Prince Valiant made my stomach turn.
Real-life murderers and criminals have no place in the splashy animated pages of the comics, and the names of the perpetrators of such horrifying acts should not be kept alive and practically glorified in such a way. I am disgusted. I was relieved when that never-ending series on the Bonus Army was finally put to bed. But this is beyond the pale. Perhaps it’s time to replace “Flashbacks” with something else that doesn’t toggle between boring and unforgivably offensive.
Rebecca Frank, Oakton
●
A good influence
I’m not easily offended, but the tone of Kathleen Parker’s Sept. 15 op-ed, “A parade of politics, and tone-deafness,” was hard to let slide. The column (to paraphrase the headline) was a stilted collection of jabs at digital creators and influencers — mocking creators for their outfits, influencers for their politics (e.g., insulting multiple people whose appearances took a stand on LGBTQ rights) and many just for their status as digital creators with unique and innovative forms of art.
Because we are already well established in a new age with new and interesting forms of digital expression taking the place of older forms, and because we are not going back anytime soon, people would do themselves and the rest of us a favor by showing respect for the creativity, skill and commitment to legitimate causes that so many of these modern-day influencers bring to their art and activism.
Cormac Kaplan, Vienna
●
Somewhere, an atlas shrugged
Regarding the Sept. 12 Travel article “On Blue Ridge Parkway, autumn is for reds”:
I was especially disappointed that an article on the Blue Ridge Parkway did not include a map. Travel articles should always have maps, even if we can’t visit the destinations right now.
Joanna Groberg, Washington
●
The guilty party
Regarding the Sept. 18 front-page article “McConnell plays crude politics on debt ceiling”:
Aside from the abject hypocrisy of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and the rest of the Senate GOP (after all, raising the debt ceiling is to pay for debt already accrued, i.e., the debt authorized by the GOP under President Donald Trump), I bemoan something I thought The Post had moved beyond after 2016: the tendency to use false equivalencies between the two parties’ actions.
In the 2016 election, I was consistently frustrated by The Post’s insistence on incorrectly equating Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in a seeming attempt to be balanced in its coverage. Was Clinton’s personal email server really on a par with Trump’s racist and xenophobic rhetoric? I thought the 2016 election results were a wake-up call to The Post and noticed a difference in coverage afterward in which The Post did its duty to call out lies as they happened without trying to equate them with something the other party did.
But then this article was published. This paragraph was the egregious part: “Before that date, the hypocrisy over the debt limit had been the purview of both parties. When Democrats were out of power, they would vote against raising the debt limit and blame the Republican president for not doing more to keep the debt in check. Republicans did the same when in a similar position.”
A key difference in the parties’ previous actions is this: Though Democrats have played the game of objecting to raising the debt ceiling when the GOP has been in charge (and though I have not liked the Democrats’ rhetoric when they’ve done this, they’ve always allowed the debt ceiling to be raised), never in the history of the debt ceiling have the Democrats brought this country to the brink of default as the GOP did in 2011 and is poised to do 10 years later.
Despite Democrats playing to their base by objecting, the party has always taken seriously the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, Section 4 clause that “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.” Republicans are not serious about following the Constitution, and The Post is still equating their actions with those of Democrats in the past.
Kirby R. Knight, Silver Spring
●
Where’s the beef?
The Sept. 19 Business article “Here’s why your food prices keep going up” stated that “a big chunk of the overall increase in grocery prices is coming from big price increases in beef, pork and poultry.” So then whose idea was it to publish a photograph of packages of Beyond Burgers, a plant-based alternative to beef?
Next will The Post illustrate an article on the increased price of oil and gas with a picture of solar panels?
Joan Murray, Washington
●
Outgunned but not outwitted
In his Sept. 10 op-ed, “Lee’s statue is gone. It’s time to dismantle the myth, too.,” Eugene Robinson challenged Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s “military genius” because “he lost the war.” So did Hannibal. So did Rommel. Losing to an overwhelming foe does not diminish genius.
Lee was not a “hit-and-run tactician.” In the Seven Days campaign, Lee hit and Union Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan ran, just as Union Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker did after Chancellorsville. At Second Bull Run and Fredericksburg, Union generals attacked and Lee repulsed them. All were “conventional battles of massed armies” — Robinson’s opinion to the contrary. Lee’s brilliant tactics at Chancellorsville are studied in military academies to this day. Nor did Lee make a “strategic decision to engage the Union” at Gettysburg. Both armies blundered into each other, and the fighting escalated before either commander showed up. Lee came close to routing the Union Army on the second day. On the third day, he assumed the greatest artillery barrage ever heard on the continent would shatter the Union line facing George Pickett. Lee was wrong. Robinson overestimated “the advantage of fighting on friendly terrain.” So did all the other Southern generals, but none rivaled Lee’s success on the battlefield.
Likewise, Robinson exaggerated “overwhelming civilian support.” Moral support, yes. Enlistments, uniforms, shoes, food and everything else his army needed were constantly lacking. “Still,” says Robinson, “he got pummeled into unconditional surrender.” Yes — after holding off an army twice the size of his at Petersburg for nine months, and after being surrounded at Appomattox and outnumbered 4 to 1.
Robinson claimed that “Abraham Lincoln was determined to seek reconciliation at any cost.” I disagree. Among the evidence: his own Emancipation Proclamation.
Robinson engaged in the classic blunder of judging the past by the standards of the present when he claimed, “Lee was, first and foremost, a traitor.” In 1861, the legality of secession was unsettled. Earlier in the century, in fact, New England had toyed with seceding from the Union. In an age when most Americans seldom traveled outside their county, their state was their country. George Thomas — one of the war’s best generals and among those I most admire — was viewed by his fellow Virginians as a traitor for fighting for the Union. Ulysses S. Grant — one of my favorite Americans — fought one bloody battle after another against Lee for nearly a year yet was far more forgiving of his foe than Robinson was. When word spread of Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Union troops began cheering. Grant ordered it stopped: “The rebels are our countrymen again.”
Gary Parker, Washington
