Lee was not a “hit-and-run tactician.” In the Seven Days campaign, Lee hit and Union Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan ran, just as Union Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker did after Chancellorsville. At Second Bull Run and Fredericksburg, Union generals attacked and Lee repulsed them. All were “conventional battles of massed armies” — Robinson’s opinion to the contrary. Lee’s brilliant tactics at Chancellorsville are studied in military academies to this day. Nor did Lee make a “strategic decision to engage the Union” at Gettysburg. Both armies blundered into each other, and the fighting escalated before either commander showed up. Lee came close to routing the Union Army on the second day. On the third day, he assumed the greatest artillery barrage ever heard on the continent would shatter the Union line facing George Pickett. Lee was wrong. Robinson overestimated “the advantage of fighting on friendly terrain.” So did all the other Southern generals, but none rivaled Lee’s success on the battlefield.