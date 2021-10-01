So would I be lamenting if there were, instead, a 6-3 liberal majority? Fair question, with two quick answers. First, a court tilted too far in either direction is unhealthy. Second, on this court, even the 6-3 division understates the tilt: The conservatives are much further to the right than the remaining liberals are to the left. This is the most conservative court since the 1930s, and, uniquely in U.S. history, one whose ideological blocs align precisely with the party of the president who appointed them.