It is little wonder that fathers became unnerved by such advanced social research. If fathers aren’t essential, then how are boys to imagine themselves? Fathers are essential to daughters, too, but boys need fathers to show them how to become men. Say what you will, but the strongest force of nature is imitation. Monkey see, monkey do. Ever watch a little boy walking alongside his father, trying his best to match his stride and swing his arms just so? This dependence only deepens when a young man tries figure out how to organize his life.