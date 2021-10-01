Hogan recently said in a USA Today opinion piece, “If you’ve found the legislative process surrounding the infrastructure bill frustrating and head scratching, don’t worry. As a governor who operates outside the D.C. bubble, it doesn’t make much sense to me either.” As someone who grew up in Baltimore but who has lived in several other cities, including Shanghai, which Hogan has touted as an example of good infrastructure planning, I think Hogan is an odd source of infrastructure wisdom.
The Baltimore where I grew up in the 1950s and ’60s is vastly different from today’s Baltimore. My family lived in a West Baltimore neighborhood that went from a predominantly Jewish middle class to a predominantly Black middle class very quickly. Because of redlining and restrictive covenants, Baltimore was a very racially segregated city. My childhood Baltimore home was purchased by my parents in 1950 from a real estate broker who made a fortune through the practice of blockbusting, which involved selling one home to a Black family at a fair market price, then creating a panic that resulted in White homeowners selling their homes at panic prices. Those homes were then sold to Black doctors, lawyers, professionals and academics at premium prices.
My disdain for shopping was established very early, but I remember visiting Edmondson Village Shopping Center, what we would now call a large strip mall, on Edmondson Avenue, with my mother and siblings. Stores such as Hochschild-Kohn and Hecht’s were there, and it was easier for a young mother with little children to navigate through than those companies’ downtown stores. The neighborhood where the shopping center was situated was White.
White flight, suburbanization and urban decay all played a part in the deterioration and abandonment that plague so much of Baltimore today. William Donald Schaefer, who represented the Edmondson Village area on the Baltimore City Council before being elected mayor, led an effort to breathe life into the central city and Inner Harbor areas. When James Rouse and his development company built Mondawmin Mall in 1956, our pilgrimages to Edmondson Village ended. Mondawmin had more of everything. We also did not go downtown. When the federally funded Baltimore Beltway was built, many people no longer had reason to venture into the city. Other shopping centers grew up outside of Baltimore.
Hogan either doesn’t understand what happened, or he doesn’t care.
In 2014, the Obama administration offered Maryland a selective “New Starts” grant of $900 million to finally build what was called the Red Line — a project that not only would have connected thousands of Black Marylanders to better jobs but also would have created a comprehensive transit system that might restart the Baltimore region’s economy and improve race relations by building literal connections between communities. Hogan rejected the $900 million.
To this, add that the fate of Baltimore’s Harborplace is up in the air. Harborplace, once a destination marketplace, was a major tourist attraction in Baltimore. Designed by Rouse and opened in 1980, it now is nearly empty and in desperate need of repair.
Today, there’s no construction of rail in Baltimore. The $900 million was returned to the federal government. Maryland redirected $736 million of state funds originally set aside for the Red Line to building roads instead — in predominantly White areas. And the U.S. Department of Transportation, which was supposed to investigate whether that decision was illegal and discriminatory, quietly closed the case without making any public findings.
A governor who helped to kill a major infrastructure project that would have breathed life into Black and White Baltimore would be the last person from whom I would take infrastructure advice.