White flight, suburbanization and urban decay all played a part in the deterioration and abandonment that plague so much of Baltimore today. William Donald Schaefer, who represented the Edmondson Village area on the Baltimore City Council before being elected mayor, led an effort to breathe life into the central city and Inner Harbor areas. When James Rouse and his development company built Mondawmin Mall in 1956, our pilgrimages to Edmondson Village ended. Mondawmin had more of everything. We also did not go downtown. When the federally funded Baltimore Beltway was built, many people no longer had reason to venture into the city. Other shopping centers grew up outside of Baltimore.