The most personal and honest moment was when Bennett described the government he leads as a “political accident.” The most dishonest aspect of the speech was what he left out. He never said the word “Palestinian.” In Bennett’s description, there was no occupation, no conflict with another nationality over a shared homeland. He listed Israel’s peace agreements — from the breakthrough with Egypt 42 years ago to the recent accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Yet his silence about the never-completed peace process with the Palestinians was his loudest statement.