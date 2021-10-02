The only thing standing in their way is the reluctance of at least two Democratic senators, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, and a handful of centrists in the House, who worry that $3.5 trillion over 10 years is an awful lot of money given the mounting public debt — especially on top of the trillion bucks in infrastructure spending that’s also on the table. As of Saturday morning, “everybody is frustrated,” as President Biden put it while leaving the White House for the weekend.
A small army of left-leaning commentators have now accused these centrists of trying to derail Biden’s agenda because they’re too obsessed with arbitrary budget numbers and not concerned enough about the welfare of people.
I agree with the first part, but not necessarily with the second.
Leftists are right that the dollar figure — whether it’s $3.5 trillion or merely the $1.5 trillion Manchin says he can stomach — is mostly irrelevant.
I’ve always found it specious when opponents of overseas wars cite the staggering costs; if a war needs to be fought, then you pay for it, and if it’s worth fighting only at a reasonable cost, then it’s probably not a war you should be waging in the first place.
The same applies to social investments. If the proposed programs are critical for reducing inequality and modernizing the economy, then just about any level of spending ought to be tolerable.
But that doesn’t mean you should throw money at every imaginable problem just because you have a brief window in which to do it. And therein lies the real concern that moderates aren’t expressing as clearly or loudly as they should.
Underlying the Democratic spending proposal seems to be an unshakeable article of faith on the left: The more money government spends, the more problems it solves. This despite a half-century’s worth of evidence, at least, that not all public spending improves people’s lives.
(If you don’t believe me, go visit a 20th-century public housing project, if you can still find one standing.)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the reigning godfather of this doctrine, has said he’d prefer a spending package closer to $6 trillion or even $10 trillion. Why? Presumably because it’s more, and more is better, regardless of what it’s buying.
What Democrats will tell you — even those more reasonable than Sanders — is that they have only this one chance to pass a major spending initiative, because Republicans won’t negotiate with them, and they’re likely to lose control after the next elections.
So they need to take this fleeting opportunity to make good on every one of their priorities — climate change, child care, higher education, health care, immigration. (That last one was too much even for the Senate parliamentarian, who ruled that it can’t possibly be included in what is ostensibly a budget bill.) In their minds, this is would be a modern New Deal — a generational set of sweeping reforms that will touch virtually all sectors of society.
Except that the New Deal wasn’t passed that way at all. Even if you think the experience of the 1930s is still relevant today (and I don’t, since the federal government barely existed back then), you have to contend with the fact that Franklin D. Roosevelt’s agenda was enacted and revised in dozens of pieces over many years.
And you have to wonder if Democrats might be better off attacking one or two urgent priorities in a careful and comprehensive way — say, investments in carbon reduction and child care for struggling families — than spreading the money across an array of programs that might end up including, among other things, free glasses for wealthy seniors and renovations for federal buildings.
This, to me, is the moderate critique that makes sense — not that the reconciliation bill is too expensive but that it’s too diffuse and haphazard. Or, to put it another way, that it fails to do the one thing that is always at the core of good governance: make hard choices.
And here’s what happens, inevitably, when lawmakers fail to set priorities and throw as much money out the door as they can: They end up making mistakes that further erode public trust in government. Which makes it all that much harder to come back and ask for more desperately needed investments down the road.
You know who that ends up helping, in the long run? Pretty much no one but your adversaries.