Imagine a reelected Trump with a U.S. Senate under his thumb and a Supreme Court in his hip pocket. The order of the day for Democrats would be political survival, not fixing the nation’s roads and bridges or social and economic packages.
The forward-looking Democratic agenda is alive in Congress because Trump is out of town, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is a downgraded minority leader and Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wields the House speaker’s gavel.
Capitol Hill Democrats strutting and grandstanding as power brokers would be downright comical were they not such a problem. Most had little to do with putting Biden in the White House. They are reaping the benefits of Biden’s win over Trump and the success of people around the country who worked their tails off down in the trenches to wrest control of the White House and Congress from GOP clutches.
Think about it.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) is no longer a grousing backbencher; he is now a mover and shaker as chair of the Senate Budget Committee because millions of voters far beyond D.C. and Vermont caused the Senate to change hands. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) are drawing kingmaker-like attention, not because of their brilliance or legislative acumen but because they represent the victory margin in a 50-50 U.S. Senate.
Likewise, the slim Democratic majority in the House has given outsize importance to both Democratic progressive and centrist factions. Neither group has the votes to advance its agenda, to the extent there exist a coherent philosophy and set of ideas. Each side has power only to obstruct. To get something done, these self-aggrandizing cliques need each other and need a president in the White House.
Enacting infrastructure and economic and social spending programs will not guarantee success in next year’s midterm elections. But failure is a surefire way to put Republicans in control of the House, return McConnell back to the Senate driver’s seat and make Biden a lame-duck president.
As the year unfolded, Democrats in 2020 were on the outside looking in as Trump enriched his supporters and turned his back on the overwhelmed and squeezed-out.
Now, Democrats are on the threshold of delivering transformative investments to both the country’s infrastructure and people. Internecine warfare over $2 trillion or $3 trillion is self-defeating. Thinking Democrats would settle for what they can get and, with Biden, come back for the rest following another good day at the polls. Or are war and mutual destruction better?