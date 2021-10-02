After the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House in March, there was great hope that the police reform legislation named for the man murdered under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 would pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Biden. But months of negotiations among Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) ended when they couldn’t agree on the provisions of the Senate version.
Was Legend disappointed? Hardly.
“I am not that disappointed because, one, I didn’t expect it to pass. I believe that anything that they would pass on the federal level that would get enough Senate votes wasn’t going to be very useful, anyway. And secondly, I believe that most of the action when it comes to policing is on a local level.”
This thinking dovetails nicely with the initiative he launched Friday called Human Level. Through it, Legend has tapped young leaders for fellowships in 11 communities nationwide, including Washington, to work with mayors and city leaders to help address community concerns and make local government more equitable. After all, that’s where the decisions are made that directly affect people’s lives.
“We know that so much of what’s going to affect people’s lives is going to be decided by their mayor, their city council, their police chief,” Legend told me. “That’s why I get involved in district attorney elections. All these things have much more impact on a local level than anything they would pass federally.”
Legend’s focus is absolutely correct. And a new study on fatal police encounters published by the Lancet brought his point home. According to researchers from the University of Washington, more than half of police-involved killings in the United States between 1980 and 2018 were not reported as such. They also note that “police have disproportionately killed Black people at a rate of 3.5 times higher than White people.” But the report highlights that one of the reasons for the under-reporting of police-involved killings is that law enforcement’s role in causing the cause of death is either misclassified or omitted. And the people doing that are too close to the police.
“There are also substantial conflicts of interest within the death investigation system that could disincentivise certifiers from indicating police involvement, including the fact that many medical examiners and coroners work for or are embedded within police departments,” write the researchers. “In a web-based survey of National Association of Medical Examiners members in 2011, 22% of respondents reported having been pressured by an elected official or appointee to change cause or manner of death on a certificate.”
One area where Legend is disappointed with federal officials is voting rights. When I asked him if the White House had done enough to protect voting rights, he put the onus on two senators.
“The bottom line is we keep hitting this same roadblock, Kyrsten Sinema, Joe Manchin, folks that keep standing by this relic of Jim Crow, the filibuster, and they don’t believe voting rights are important enough to get rid of the filibuster, or at least change the use of the filibuster,” Legend said of the Democratic senators from Arizona and West Virginia, respectively.
“I know Joe Biden wants this voting rights legislation to pass. I know Kamala Harris wants this voting rights legislation to pass,” Legend said of the president and the vice president. “But I don’t know how we get to yes if we can’t get Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin to get to yes, and that will involve at least changing the filibuster.”
Nina Simone once said, “An artist’s duty … is to reflect the times.” It’s a mantra Legend holds so dear that he cited it when he and Common won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2015 for “Glory” in the movie “Selma.” But he said he has been living by this credo since he entered a writing contest when he was 15 years old.
“McDonald’s had a Black History Month essay competition called ‘Future Black History Makers of Tomorrow.’ And the prompt was ‘How do you plan to make Black history?’ ” Legend recounted. “My answer was ‘I’m going to become a successful artist and I’m going to use that success to help my community.’"
John Legend went on to say that he’s trying to live out that vision. The world can see that he’s been true to his word.
