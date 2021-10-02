Legend’s focus is absolutely correct. And a new study on fatal police encounters published by the Lancet brought his point home. According to researchers from the University of Washington, more than half of police-involved killings in the United States between 1980 and 2018 were not reported as such. They also note that “police have disproportionately killed Black people at a rate of 3.5 times higher than White people.” But the report highlights that one of the reasons for the under-reporting of police-involved killings is that law enforcement’s role in causing the cause of death is either misclassified or omitted. And the people doing that are too close to the police.