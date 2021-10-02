U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said Wednesday it had exhausted all efforts to find 23 species — 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, a bat and a plant — and planned to remove them from the endangered-species list that affords federal protections. There will be a 60-day comment period, in which scientists and members of the public can provide information before final rulings are made.
It is rare for wildlife officials to lose all hope for the survival of an animal or plant. Since implementation of the Endangered Species Act in 1973, only 11 other species have ever been delisted because they disappeared. “That was probably one of the hardest things I’ve done in my career. I literally cried,” said Amy Trahan, the wildlife service biologist who reviewed the scientific evidence on the ivory-billed woodpecker, checking off the iconic bird — also called the “Lord God Bird” — as delisted “based on extinction.”
A variety of specific factors contributed to each species’ demise: development, logging, water pollution, invasive species, birds killed for feathers or animals killed by collectors. But, as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, “The story arc is essentially the same — humans altered their habitat in a significant way, and we couldn’t or didn’t do enough to ultimately change the trajectory before it was too late.” Saving species becomes even more urgent because of threats posed by climate change. “Our children and grandchildren will not know the Earth as we do unless we change the status quo,” said Ms. Haaland.
On the same day the administration delivered the sobering news about the extinct designations, it announced finalization of a rule aimed at stiffening protections for birds. The Trump administration had relaxed legal penalties for energy companies, construction firms and land developers that unintentionally killed birds through activities such as construction and oil drilling, but that interpretation was reversed by the new rule.
More, though, needs to be done. Wildlife advocates complain it takes too long for species to get added to the list of protected animals. President Biden has yet to nominate a director for the Fish and Wildlife Service. And the agency, which is rightly proud of its record saving species — including the bald eagle, brown pelican and most humpback whales — needs more resources. So does the National Marine Fisheries Service.
Two bills — creating grant programs for conservation work and directing the president to declare the global wildlife extinction crisis a national emergency — are pending in Congress. Ms. Haaland called the extinction of the 23 species “sobering” but a “wake-up call.” Let’s hope it is heeded before any more animals or plants disappear from the world.