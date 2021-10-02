Here are questions for both candidates in areas where Virginia voters could use more clarity.
For Mr. Youngkin:
· You say you will support former president Donald Trump if he is the Republican nominee in 2024. Do you believe he bears responsibility for encouraging the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?
· You’ve said there has been no significant fraud in past Virginia elections and you don’t expect cheating in this one. So what is the purpose of your Election Integrity Task Force, which you’ve identified as your top priority?
· You’ve acknowledged that a vaccine mandate is justified for diseases such as measles and mumps — in fact, many other shots are also required for Virginia children and teens — but oppose it for the coronavirus to combat the current pandemic, now killing about 2,000 Americans daily. Do you harbor doubts that the vaccines now authorized by the Food and Drug Administration would save many lives if they were more widely administered? If not, what specifically is the “data” problem with coronavirus vaccines that you cited in Tuesday’s debate to buttress your opposition to mandates?
· Also on the pandemic, you oppose mask mandates in schools — a step urged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — saying the decision is an individual liberty that should be left to parents. Do you believe the science that shows masks are effective in slowing the spread of covid-19?
· On abortion, you’ve said you support a “pain threshold” bill like one pending in Congress, which would ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Would you also sign abortion legislation in Virginia modeled on the measure enacted this year in Texas, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, if it were modified to include exceptions you generally support for rape, incest or to save a mother’s life?
· On education funding, you’ve proposed legislation that would force localities to keep property tax bills flat, even when home prices rise, unless voters approve higher levies at referendums. Isn’t that an invitation to slashing property tax revenue that is critical for public schools — which you’ve identified as a key priority — especially in places such as Northern Virginia with burgeoning student populations?
For Mr. McAuliffe:
· You’ve made education the centerpiece of your campaign, noting that Virginia teachers’ salaries on average are among the lowest in the nation. If that’s the case, why don’t you and your Democratic successor, Gov. Ralph Northam, who have governed for the past eight years, bear some responsibility?
· When you ran your successful race for governor in 2013, you promised universal broadband access. You are promising the same thing now. So it’s still not done — why not?