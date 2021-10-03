The Post reported: “Jayapal said she was prepared for this moment by her mentor, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who taught the former activist that if she wants to achieve anything in Congress she has to know what she is willing to give up. Lee also impressed upon Jayapal that being clear with leadership on where she stands and not surprising them late in the game is also key if she wanted to be a legislator and not a bombthrower.” Jayapal kept in constant conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, a clue that progressives were not the “bad guys,” but rather the people who could eventually push through a deal.