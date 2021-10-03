At the same time, agents were discouraged from detaining old and very young migrants, as well as those whose removal might rupture a family. “Dreamers” brought to the United States as children by their parents — who number well more than 1 million — as well as farm and health-care workers are also largely excluded from arrest under the new policy, as are migrants who may have been reported to ICE because they spoke out against what the secretary called “unscrupulous” landlords or employers.