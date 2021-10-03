You might think that’s no surprise: Why would a Democrat advertise her opposition to the president? But not so long ago moderate and conservative Democrats would happily advertise their opposition to the party’s more liberal members. It was a little more than a decade ago that then-Senate candidate from West Virginia Joe Manchin III shot a climate change bill in a 2010 campaign ad to exhibit just how opposed he was to President Barack Obama’s agenda.
The difference is that progressives finally have the political bulk to stand up to moderate and conservative Democrats’ brinkmanship. Poll after poll shows Americans support President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda — hence a broader shyness from Sinema and Manchin to explain what specific parts of the reconciliation package they want cut. And, as demonstrated on Capitol Hill in the past few days, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) has the numbers to derail bills it doesn’t like — or in this case, force moderates to stick to the original “two-track” agreement that the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package pass together.
That’s a far cry from, for example, the fight over the Affordable Care Act, when moderates such as Joe Lieberman vocally — and successfully — fought against the public option and other progressive priorities, running roughshod over any lines the left drew in the sand.
The new normal was also reflected in the makeup of the Sunday political talk shows, as progressives made up the bulk of the guests. CBS’s “Face the Nation” welcomed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), “Fox News Sunday” hosted Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) showed up on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Not surprisingly, there has been pushback from both establishment media and centrist politicians. “Biden Throws In With Left, Leaving His Agenda in Doubt,” reads the New York Times headline, as though “the Left” are the ones endangering Biden’s agenda, not two senators and a few representatives. Last week on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” panelist Meghan McCain falsely claimed — without being fact-checked — that Biden’s agenda “is cratering in the polls right now.”
On Capitol Hill, the Democratic holdouts are livid that progressives have some political power. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) compared the CPC to the right-wing Freedom Caucus. In a Sept. 29 statement, Manchin asked, regarding the spending plans, “At some point, all of us, regardless of party must ask the simple question — how much is enough?” Sinema called the delayed vote “an ineffective stunt to gain leverage over a separate proposal.”
But the only stunt here is the one being pulled by the moderates who are trying to pretend the two bills aren’t linked. As Sanders said on NBC on Sunday, “From the very beginning of this process the president of the United States, Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear, we’re going down this road in a dual way.” To claim otherwise is to ignore months of news coverage repeating the link — coverage that, until recently, moderate Democrats made no real effort to rebut. Instead, it’s clear that a small minority of the caucus hoped to string the rest of the party along until the fall, in the hope that various deadlines would force progressives to abandon the reconciliation bill.
A few years ago, that might have worked but not anymore. The left won’t get everything it wants, to be sure. All of the progressive guests on the Sunday shows admitted that the size of the reconciliation bill would come down somewhat. But as Sanders put it, “What matters is that we finally address the problems facing working families.”
“Democrats’ domestic ambitions slam into reality,” ran a recent Politico headline (just above an ad for the pharmaceutical lobby). But moderates’ wishes aren’t the only reality in Washington anymore. The Biden agenda, and the progressive priorities within, are too widely supported, both inside and outside Washington, for the left to cave without a fight. It’s up to the centrists to recognize that and act accordingly, or take full responsibility for dooming Biden’s agenda.