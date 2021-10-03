But the only stunt here is the one being pulled by the moderates who are trying to pretend the two bills aren’t linked. As Sanders said on NBC on Sunday, “From the very beginning of this process the president of the United States, Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made it clear, we’re going down this road in a dual way.” To claim otherwise is to ignore months of news coverage repeating the link — coverage that, until recently, moderate Democrats made no real effort to rebut. Instead, it’s clear that a small minority of the caucus hoped to string the rest of the party along until the fall, in the hope that various deadlines would force progressives to abandon the reconciliation bill.