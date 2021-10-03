Saakashvili’s fate is likely to play a crucial role in what happens next. A Georgian court convicted him on charges of abuse of power in 2018; he was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison. To a large extent the charges brought against him are politically motivated, even if there may be a substantive basis behind them. Now it is up to the Georgian government to show it can uphold the rule of law. Instead of summarily detaining him, the government should give Saakashvili the possibility of defending himself in a fair trial under close international observation.