The fact that Biden is about as unpopular among independents as Trump was then shows how truly politically damaged Biden is right now and should set off fire alarms in every Democratic campaign office. Biden’s continued strong support among Democrats likely will not translate into congressional victories. Democrats are largely concentrated in a few states, such as New York and California. This means that Democrats in swing states, such as Arizona and Wisconsin, and swing House districts outside major metropolitan areas should expect baseline support for Biden to be much lower than it is nationwide. This is what the CIVIQS poll, conducted for the progressive website the Daily Kos, shows. This poll estimates Biden’s net approval rating to be minus-17 in Arizona and at least minus-10 in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, all of which have Senate seats up for grabs in 2022.