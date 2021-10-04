In his recent book “Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies,” former New York Times reporter Barry Meier attributes the dossier fiasco to the quirks of the paid intelligence industry that produced it: “Private spies prosper because they operate behind a facade, one that masks the quality of the ‘intelligence’ they sell to clients from scrutiny. … As long as their work never becomes public, operatives can claim to customers that they are selling them ‘strategic intelligence’ when what they are often doing is selling them smoke,” he writes. In this case, some of the “customers” are still buying.