Grassley might think he still walks in Gross’s footsteps, but the truth is that he strayed far from the farm as he climbed the ladder of power. He has written enough letters to fill a book complaining about weak antitrust laws and meatpacking. But gather the votes to do something to stop it? He’d rather just fire up his typewriter for another letter. When the Trump administration shut down the stockyards inspection administration, Grassley did nothing. You didn’t hear a peep when President Donald Trump ordered immigrant meat cutters onto the kill floor, shoulder to shoulder, without coronavirus testing or proper personal protective equipment, to maintain the brittle meat supply chain that tottered in the spring of 2020.