Unfortunately, the House Judiciary Committee approved a package of legislation this summer that could inadvertently undo some of this progress and, instead, benefit China’s technology aspirations. These bills, intended to address concerns with the alleged market power of large U.S. technology firms, would impose restrictions on a handful of U.S. tech leaders and could even require them to spin off many of their integrated offerings. The success, size and practices of these companies warrant scrutiny, yet Congress must also make sure that any legislation to address legitimate concerns does not damage U.S. competitive and national security interests.