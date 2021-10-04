Democratic leaders made two notable mistakes: First, they have been too deferential to their most conservative members. Yes, Gottheimer’s and Manchin’s votes are needed, but allowing their cohort to effectively dictate timelines is too much. Consider how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) always makes clear that he is in charge. Can you imagine him allowing rank-and-file members to basically dictate legislative strategy for the first year of a Republican president’s term? Second, as my colleague E.J. Dionne Jr. has argued, party leaders have allowed the process to be defined by dollar amounts ($3.5 trillion or $1.5 trillion) instead of policies. It is easy for Manchin to say Democrats should pass a $1.5 trillion bill. It would be harder for him to say that he prefers 4 million children get free preschool instead of 8 million.